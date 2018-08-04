Independence man sentenced for crash that killed sons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Independence man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a crash last year that killed his two young sons.

The Kansas City Star reports that 42-year-old Brian Keith Moyer was sentenced Thursday. He also received four years for leaving the scene of a crash. The sentences are to be served at the same time.

Prosecutors say Moyer was driving up to 100 mph on a Kansas City street when the vehicle crashed, killing 10-year-old Brian Moyer Jr. and 6-year-old Dustin Moyer, who were not wearing seat belts.

Police say Moyer had been fleeing the scene of an earlier crash. Police say Moyer's license was suspended at the time and that he had a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated.

