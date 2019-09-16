Incoming US Park police chief accused of abusing power

WASHINGTON (AP) — The next acting chief of the U.S. Park Police is accused of using his role to improperly have criminal charges dropped against defendants, including some accused of assaulting officers.

News outlets report a complaint filed Friday by the Fraternal Order of Police details the allegations. Gregory T. Monahan is set to take on the role this week. He previously worked for the department's San Francisco office while based in D.C.

The complaint says Monahan twice intervened to have charged dropped against San Francisco employees of Presidio Trust, a federal agency that helps fund San Francisco's Park police through partnerships with other organizations. Its chief executive, Jean S. Fraser, is accused of asking Monahan to drop the charges. Fraser and Monahan declined The Washington Post 's request for comment.