In many parts of Mexico, government ceded battle to cartels

Mexican troops arrive at a military base in Culiacan, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. On Friday, the defense department announced it was flying two planeloads with army special forces troops into Culiacan as reinforcements. A day before Mexican security forces say they aborted an attempt to capture a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman after finding themselves outgunned in a fierce shootout with cartel enforcers.

EL AGUAJE, Mexico (AP) — The Mexican city of Culiacan lived under drug cartel terror for 12 hours as gang members forced the government to free a drug lord's son. The massive gunbattle was shocking for the openness of the government's capitulation — and for the brazenness of gunmen who drove machine-gun mounted armored trucks through the streets.

But in state after state, the Mexican government long ago relinquished effective control of whole towns, cities and regions to the drug cartels.

A young mother in the Michoacan town of El Aguaje says the cartels "are the law here. If you have a problem, you go to them. They solve it quickly."

When a convoy of Michoacan state police did make a rare appearance in El Aguaje, they were ambushed and slaughtered by Jalisco cartel gunmen.