Immigration officials arrest man charged with killing 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal immigration officials say they have arrested a suspected drunken driver charged with plowing into a Northern California trailer home and killing three family members after local officials released him on bail.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Paul Prince says agents arrested 33-year-old Ismael Huazo-Jardinez Tuesday. He says Huazo-Jardinez is living in the country illegally.

Huazo-Jardinez was first arrested Saturday after the California Highway Patrol says his speeding truck crashed into the family's trailer in the agricultural community of Knights Landing near Sacramento. A 38-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed. An 11-year-old girl was seriously hurt and remains hospitalized.

Huazo-Jardinez was released from the Sutter County Jail on $300,000 bail Sunday after a judge refused CHP's request for a $1 million bail.