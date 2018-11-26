Illinois priest removed from ministry again

OTTAWA, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois priest has been removed from ministry again, years after a conviction for manufacturing and selling a date-rape drug.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Ottawa's Catholic parishes removed Rev. Jeffrey Windy from the priesthood in March. Officials found that Windy had involved himself in a criminal court case by visiting a crime victim with the suspect's father, who is a parishioner.

Monsignor James Kruse says Windy didn't consult his superiors before getting involved. Kruse says that shows Windy hasn't overcome "a pattern of imprudence."

Windy was arrested in 2002 while at a different parish and served time in federal prison for manufacturing gamma-hydroxybutyrate. He returned to parish work in 2013.

Windy's attorney says the diocese is seeking to permanently remove Windy from the priesthood. The attorney says the removal isn't justified.

