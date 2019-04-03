Illinois police investigating missing child case with FBI

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Police in the Chicago suburb of Aurora say the department is sending two detectives to the Cincinnati area to investigate a missing child report that could involve an Aurora boy who disappeared in 2011.

Aurora Police Sgt. Bill Rowley said Wednesday afternoon that the department knows there is a boy involved but they don't know who he is or if he has any connection to Timmothy Pitzen. Pitzen was 6 years old in 2011 when he disappeared after authorities said his mother committed suicide.

The FBI said in a statement that its offices in Louisville and Cincinnati were working with local law enforcement and Aurora police on a missing child investigation. The FBI offered no other details.

Rowley says Aurora police don't know anything more either. He says "It could be Pitzen. It could be a hoax."