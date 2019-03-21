Illinois bank robber, 82, gets jail, home confinement

BENTON, Ill. (AP) — An 82-year-old man who says he was desperate when he robbed an Illinois bank has been sentenced to 10 weekends in jail.

Federal Judge Phil Gilbert told Arthur Bays that he's never seen a criminal as old as him. He says he struggled with a sentence Thursday.

Bays had a toy gun in his waistband when he demanded money from a teller at State Bank of Whittington in Benton last July. He got $12,500.

Bays told the judge that he was talked into buying a new car after learning that it would cost $2,000 to fix the air conditioning on his vehicle. After five payments, he says he was broke.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that the prosecutor sought a prison term. Besides weekends in jail, Bays will spend six months on home confinement.

___

