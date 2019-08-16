https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Illinois-State-Police-officer-wounded-while-14308666.php
Illinois State Police officer wounded while serving warrant
WHEELING, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois State Police trooper was wounded in a shooting that occurred as the officer was executing a search warrant in suburban Chicago.
In a statement, authorities say officers were serving the search warrant Thursday at a home in Wheeling when someone inside fired shots, striking an officer.
Authorities say the wounded trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
State police say the alleged shooter, who hasn't been identified, was arrested.
Authorities didn't say what information investigators were seeking with the warrant.
View Comments