Idaho deputy shot, wounded during arrest of robbery suspect

FIRTH, Idaho (AP) — A Bingham County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded while trying to arrest an armed robbery suspect, authorities said.

Deputies were attempting to arrest 22-year-old Juan Santos-Quintero at a Firth home on Friday evening in connection with recent drive-by shootings and robberies in neighboring Bonneville County when shots were fired, the Idaho State Journal reported .

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was shot, and the others set up a perimeter around the home. The deputy was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was expected to undergo surgery.

"Thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in Bingham County, hoping for a speedy recovery to their Deputy and here to support everyone involved in last night's incident," the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page Saturday.

"Great job by all (law enforcement) and first responders who went to the scene, kept people nearby safe, and got the bad guy in custody without further incident," the post said.

The wounded deputy's name and condition were not released, and Bonneville County sheriff's Sgt. Bryan Lovell said Saturday he did not immediately have an update.

Santos-Quintero, of Idaho Falls, was arrested after a standoff with SWAT teams from Bonneville and Bannock counties, Lovell said.

Earlier Friday, Bonneville County issued a press release warning the public to be on the lookout for Santos-Quintero in connection with "recent robbery and shots-fired investigations," as well as active warrants. Police warned the public to consider him armed and dangerous and not to approach him.

"A lot of different officers have been looking for this guy," Lovell said. "The scene is safe, the area is safe, and the guy they were looking for is in custody."

It was not immediately clear if Santos-Quintero had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland declined to comment, deferring to Lovell.

