Idaho Falls man faces child pornography charges

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Falls man has been charged with possessing child pornography after police said they found 2,600 images and videos on his computer.

The Post Register reports 22-year-old Arnulfo Gonzalez-Torres is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9. He has not yet entered a plea and the Bonneville Public Defender's office said his attorney declined to comment on the case.

In court records, investigators said the images and videos were downloaded between May 18 and July 15, and that they contained disturbing sexual depictions of children of all ages, including infants.

