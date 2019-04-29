ID released of man fatally shot by southern Indiana police

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a southern Indiana man who was fatally shot by police after he refused to drop a gun.

Indiana State Police said Monday that 43-year-old Max David Helton of Clarksville died in Friday's shooting. An autopsy found that he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers responded to a 911 call Friday night about a man who was inside a Clarksville house with a gun and another person.

Police say that during their response the man emerged from the house and was shot by at least one officer after refusing to surrender his gun.

Helton was pronounced dead at a hospital in nearby Louisville, Kentucky.

State Police say information will be released later about the officer or officers involved in Helton's fatal shooting.