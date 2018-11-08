Husband of congresswoman indicted on theft charges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A California congresswoman whose husband has been indicted on criminal charges in Connecticut is citing an "unexpected family matter" in withdrawing as a candidate for chair of the Democratic Caucus.

U.S. Rep. Linda Sanchez is married to James Sullivan, one of five people indicted on theft and conspiracy charges in connection with $800,000 worth of trips to the Kentucky Derby and other locations. The defendants are all linked to the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Corp., a public company that has received more than $9 million from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham says the defendants used a company account as a "secret slush fund."

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday in federal court in New Haven and were released on bail.