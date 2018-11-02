Huron man accused of defrauding prospective game hunters

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A Huron man is accused of defrauding people out of thousands of dollars they paid for guided trophy game hunts.

Mitchell police say 50-year-old Roger King accepted cash from five local residents, telling them he would take them on guided trophy hunts on the Lower Brule Indian Reservation. The amount of cash paid was about $4,000 in total.

The Daily Republic reports court documents say that the people who paid King were unable to get a hold of him and learned the trips were invalid.

King is charged with felony grand theft. A conviction carries a maximum five years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

