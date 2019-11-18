Hunters asked to help amid search for missing Chinese woman

This undated photo provided by Boone County Sheriff's Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. The University of Missouri student was charged Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, with abuse or neglect of a child as authorities continue searching for his wife, Menqi Ji Elledge, a graduate of the school who is from China. Menqi Ji Elledge was last seen on Oct. 9. The parents of Menqi Ji Elledge and her jailed U.S. husband both want guardianship of the couple's 1-year-old daughter. An attorney for the parents of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge said a written statement that it is in the "best interest" of the child that they obtain custody, instead of their son-in-law's mother, Jean Elledge. A hearing is set for Monday Nov. 4, 2019. (Boone County Sheriff's Department via AP) less This undated photo provided by Boone County Sheriff's Department in Columbia, Mo., shows Joseph Elledge. The University of Missouri student was charged Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, with abuse or neglect of a child as ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Hunters asked to help amid search for missing Chinese woman 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police asked hunters to be on the lookout for evidence in the case of a missing Chinese woman as deer season began in Missouri.

The Columbia police department said in a news release that hunters should remain vigilant while out in rural areas as the search continues for Mengqi Ji Elledge.

She’s been missing since last month, and her husband, Joseph Elledge, has been identified as a suspect. The couple has a 1-year-old daughter.

He isn’t charged in her disappearance but is jailed on $500,000 bond on a child abuse charge. Charging documents say the abuse occurred in February, and the girl's mother wanted to notify the police at the time, but she gave him another chance after he promised he wouldn’t do it again.

Deer firearm season began Saturday.