Hundreds gather at Kent State to remember 1970 shootings

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Nearly 500 people gathered at Kent State University to remember the students killed and injured there on May 4, 1970, when Ohio National Guard members opened fire during Vietnam War protests.

The Record-Courier reports speakers and singers were part of Saturday's commemoration. Events included a candlelight vigil at the sites where the four slain students fell. Nine other students were injured.

Retiring Kent State President Beverly Warren said those shots "will be forever etched in the minds of local residents, Kent State students and all Americans."

She said the university and the community will continue working to assure the events of May 4, 1970, will never be repeated.

This fall through May 4, 2020, Kent State will mark the 50th commemoration with a yearlong observance of educational programs and events.

