Hughes County man sentenced to no-parole life sentences

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) — A Hughes County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty earlier this year to two counts of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting deaths of his father and grandmother in Holdenville.

Court records show 31-year-old Rodney Lee Key was sentenced Wednesday in Hughes County District Court after pleading guilty to the charges in June.

Key was arrested after the bodies of his father, 53-year-old Ronnie Key, and grandmother, 73-year-old Kathryn Fritz, were discovered in their home on May 26, 2018.

Rodney Key was arrested later that day after authorities say he stole a truck and led authorities on a short chase before he crashed.