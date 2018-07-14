House bill offers 2nd chance to teenagers caught sexting

CINCINNATI (AP) — The punishment for teenagers caught sharing sexually explicit images could be lessened in Ohio.

A bill would allow first-time offenders who are 18 or younger a chance to have their charges dismissed upon completion of a program that explains the impact of sexting in an increasingly digital age. If signed into law, it would standardize how teen sexting cases are handled across the state.

Republican state Rep. Brian Hill co-sponsored the bill and calls it a "second chance."

Prosecutors oppose the legislation, saying it could limit their options when dealing with cases that involve more serious behavior.

The House unanimously passed the bill last month. The Senate is expected to take it up this fall.