Hospital criticized for hiring nurse with child porn record

CULBERTSON, Mont. (AP) — A small Montana hospital is facing criticism from the community after announcing that it had re-hired a nurse who was convicted of receiving child pornography on her computer.

The Billings Gazette reports the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson announced in a post last month on its Facebook page that it had hired Denise Carlson, who was released from federal prison in 2016 after admitting to downloading sexually explicit images and videos of minors and serving more than six years.

Roosevelt Medical Center CEO Audrey Stromberg defended the board's unanimous decision to retain Carlson, saying the nurse had worked for seven years as a "casual status employee" who picked up other nurses' shifts prior to her conviction.

Attempts by the Billings Gazette to reach Carlson at her most recently listed home phone number were unsuccessful.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com