Home invasion investigated, arrest made

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Police in Laconia, New Hampshire, say they're investigating a home invasion.

WMUR-TV reports that one person has been arrested and they are searching for other suspects who fled.

Police say the incident happened Sunday night and people inside the home were targeted. Minor injuries were reported.

Further information was not immediately available.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com