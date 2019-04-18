Home invaders shoot, wound couple in Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a shooting during a home invasion has left a Philadelphia couple wounded.

The victims were sleeping when they were awoken by gunfire around 1 a.m. Thursday.

A 64-year-old woman who lives in the home was shot multiple times in her legs and once in her hand, while her 54-year-old boyfriend was hit in the torso. Both were taken to a hospital, but their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

Authorities say it appears the intruders entered the home with the intent of shooting the couple, though it's not clear why. The male victim told authorities that nothing appeared to be stolen and the home wasn't ransacked.

The home invaders apparently entered the residence by breaking a basement window at street level.