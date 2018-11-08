Holocaust survivor recalls 'Night of Broken Glass' horrors
Kirsten Grieshaber, Associated Press
Published
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 1938 file photo firefighters are at the Fasanenstrasse synagogue, Berlin's biggest house of Jewish worship, after Nazis set fire to it in anti-Jewish demonstrations throughout Germany known as Kristallnacht, Nov. 9,1938. less
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 1938 file photo firefighters are at the Fasanenstrasse synagogue, Berlin's biggest house of Jewish worship, after Nazis set fire to it in anti-Jewish demonstrations throughout Germany ... more
Photo: AP
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage arrives at the orphanage memorial site for an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin. Frankenstein witnessed as the orphanage was attack by Nazis during the terror night of Nov. 9, 1938. less
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage arrives at the ... more
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein, born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage shows a box with the Yellow badge the Nazis forced him to wear and with the Germany's Federal Cross of Merit he got 2014, during an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin. Frankenstein witnessed as the orphanage was attack by a Nazis during the terror night of Nov. 9, 1938. less
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein, born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage shows a box with the ... more
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage arrives at the orphanage memorial site for an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin. Frankenstein witnessed as the orphanage was attack by Nazis during the terror night of Nov. 9, 1938. less
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage arrives at the ... more
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing by Nazis destroyed shops at the Potsdamer Strasse street, is placed at the same location 80 years later in Berlin, Germany. On Nov. 9, 1938 Jews and their holdings were attacked across Nazi Germany - also known as Kristallnacht or Night of the broken glasses. less
In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing by Nazis destroyed shops at the Potsdamer Strasse street, is placed at the same location 80 years later in Berlin, Germany. ... more
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing by Nazis destroyed Jewish shops at the Nuernberger Strasse street, is placed at the same location 80 years later in Berlin, Germany. On Nov. 9, 1938 Jews and their holdings were attacked across Nazi Germany - also known as Kristallnacht or Night of the broken glasses. less
In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing by Nazis destroyed Jewish shops at the Nuernberger Strasse street, is placed at the same location 80 years later in ... more
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
The Nov. 5, 2018 photo the memorial site of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage in Berlin. A wall near the building was turned into a memorial for those Jewish orphans who did not survive the Holocaust. The names and ages of 140 children and teachers have been scribed into the bricks. less
The Nov. 5, 2018 photo the memorial site of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage in Berlin. A wall near the building was turned into a memorial for those Jewish orphans who did not survive the Holocaust. The ... more
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing a fire engine outside the Jewish synagogue on Fasanenstrasse that was burned by Nazis during Kristallnacht, is placed at the same location 80 years later in Berlin, Germany. On Nov. 9, 1938 Jews and their holdings were attacked across Nazi Germany - also known as Kristallnacht or Night of the broken glasses. less
In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing a fire engine outside the Jewish synagogue on Fasanenstrasse that was burned by Nazis during Kristallnacht, is placed at ... more
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing by Nazis destroyed Jewish shops at the Kurfuerstendamm street, is placed at the same location 80 years later in Berlin, Germany. On Nov. 9, 1938 Jews and their holdings were attacked across Nazi Germany - also known as Kristallnacht or Night of the broken glasses. less
In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 photo a Nov. 10, 1938 photo from the AP Archive, showing by Nazis destroyed Jewish shops at the Kurfuerstendamm street, is placed at the same location 80 years later in Berlin, ... more
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
The Nov. 5, 2018 photo shows the memorial site of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage in Berlin. A wall near the building was turned into a memorial for those Jewish orphans who did not survive the Holocaust. The names and ages of 140 children and teachers have been scribed into the bricks. less
The Nov. 5, 2018 photo shows the memorial site of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage in Berlin. A wall near the building was turned into a memorial for those Jewish orphans who did not survive the Holocaust. ... more
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage poses for a photo at the orphanage memorial site for an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin. Frankenstein witnessed as the orphanage was attack by Nazis during the terror night of Nov. 9, 1938. less
In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage poses for a photo at ... more
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
The Nov. 5, 2018 photo the memorial site of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage in Berlin. A wall near the building was turned into a memorial for those Jewish orphans who did not survive the Holocaust. The names and ages of 140 children and teachers have been scribed into the bricks. less
The Nov. 5, 2018 photo the memorial site of Auerbach'sches Waisenhaus orphanage in Berlin. A wall near the building was turned into a memorial for those Jewish orphans who did not survive the Holocaust. The ... more
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
Photo: AP
Image
1of/12
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 12
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 1938 file photo firefighters are at the Fasanenstrasse synagogue, Berlin's biggest house of Jewish worship, after Nazis set fire to it in anti-Jewish demonstrations throughout Germany known as Kristallnacht, Nov. 9,1938. less
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 1938 file photo firefighters are at the Fasanenstrasse synagogue, Berlin's biggest house of Jewish worship, after Nazis set fire to it in anti-Jewish demonstrations throughout Germany ... more
Photo: AP
BERLIN (AP) — As Germany marks the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the "Night of Broken Glass" — this week with memorial events, Holocaust survivor Walter Frankenstein returned to the site of the Jewish orphanage he was living at in Berlin at the time.
Frankenstein was 14 years old when a police officer arrived at the orphanage on November 9, 1938, and urged all children to leave the building immediately because "something bad will happen tonight."
Across Germany and Austria, Nazis terrorized Jews that night. They killed at least 91 people and vandalized 7,500 Jewish businesses. They also burned more than 1,400 synagogues, according to Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.
Up to 30,000 Jewish men were arrested, many of them taken to concentration camps such as Dachau or Buchenwald.