Highway stretch named in honor of slain Montana deputy

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A stretch of Montana highway has been dedicated to a deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

The Independent Record reports officials unveiled a sign naming the portion of U.S. Highway 287 as the Mason Moore Memorial Highway on Thursday, the two-year anniversary of the Broadwater County deputy's death.

The sign near Three Forks is on the spot where prosecutors say Marshall Barrus shot and killed Moore.

Prosecutors say Marshall Barrus and his father, Lloyd Barrus, set out on a "suicide mission" to engage police in a gunfight. Marshall Barrus later died in a shootout on Interstate 90 east of Missoula.

Lloyd Barrus was charged with accountability to deliberate homicide in Moore's death.

