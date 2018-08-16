Helena man sentenced to life in prison in girlfriend's death

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a 22-year old Helena man to life in prison in the fatal shooting of the man's girlfriend last year.

District Judge Kathy Seeley sentenced Skyler Schneider on Thursday after a jury convicted him of deliberate homicide in May in the death of 23-year-old Katherine Elizabeth Spencer.

Prosecutors say Schneider shot Spencer in the head as she sat in a car in July 2017. He then reported the shooting and officers found a 9 mm handgun in the bushes near the car.

Schneider said he and Spencer had been arguing, but he denied shooting her.

The Independent Record reports Seeley also sentenced Schneider to 10 years in prison for tampering with evidence and ordered him to pay more than $22,000 in restitution to Spencer's family.

