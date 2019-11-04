Hearing set for W.Va. man charged in gunfight with deputies

ONA, W.Va. (AP) — A hearing has been set for a West Virginia man charged in a gunfight with deputies that ended in his son's death.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 56-year-old Michael Lane Pinkerman is set to appear in court Wednesday morning on charges including accessory to attempted first-degree murder. A magistrate is set to determine if there's probable cause to hold Pinkerman on a $300,000 cash only bond.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle has said that deputies attempting to serve a search warrant for a stolen gun at a home in Ona last week were met by the father-son team. Two deputies were wounded.

Zerkle said authorities previously tried to talk with the son after someone shot up the local fire station. The station's chief says the son recently left the department.

___

