Hearing scheduled in Capital Gazette shootings case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A court hearing has been scheduled in the Capital Gazette shootings case.

The Capital reports that Circuit Court Judge Laura Kiessling will meet with defense attorneys for Jarrod Ramos and Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams on Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. to set hearing and trial dates.

They will schedule at least one hearing for a witness protection request from the state.

Ramos is charged with killing five employees at the newspaper.

Public defenders objected to Adams' request that Kiessling withhold witness phone numbers and addresses. They say that would violate Ramos' constitutional right to participate in his own defense.

Adams has indicated representatives of victims and survivors of the attack will testify.

Separately, Kiessling granted a defense motion to receive grand jury testimony.