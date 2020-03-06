Health agency: 3rd coronavirus case diagnosed in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials say the state has a third diagnosed case of the coronavirus.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Friday the case involves a woman in her 40s who is currently hospitalized.

Department officials didn't immediately know where in Arizona the woman resides or was hospitalized but expected to release that information later Friday, department spokesman Chris Minnick told The Associated Press.

The two previous Arizona cases involved people in metro Phoenix in Maricopa County.

The department said a statement that authorities were investigating whether the woman acquired the disease through contact with a person known to the woman or through spread of the virus through the general public.

The department said health officials were investigating the woman's contacts with other people.

The virus spreads through the air when an infected person coughs of sneezes and the symptoms are thought to appear between two and 14 days after exposure, the department said.

The woman's case was the second identified through testing by the state health lab. The first case was identified through testing by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.