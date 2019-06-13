Head of Rhode Island Hells Angels charged with assault

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The head of the Rhode Island chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is heading to court to face a felony assault charge after police battered town the organization's clubhouse door.

State police say 28-year-old Joseph Lancia is heading to court Thursday following his arrest Wednesday evening at the Providence clubhouse.

Police say Lancia, of the Greenville section of Smithfield, was arrested in connection to gunfire in the area.

Other people in the clubhouse were detained but it was not clear if they are facing charges.

State police said the investigation is ongoing, adding that more charges might be pending.

It was not clear of Lancia had a lawyer.