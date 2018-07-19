Hawaii man sent to jail for Maui road rage encounter

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii man was sentenced to eight days in jail for a road rage encounter, resulting in damage to a car and a tourist getting punched last year.

The Maui News reports 23-year-old Spencer Powell was given the jail stay Wednesday after pleading no contest to third-degree assault and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Prosecutor Jeffery Temas says a Pennsylvania man was driving with his family to the eastern side of Maui when they approached a one-lane bridge in April 2017. He says the tourist reported seeing Powell's SUV speeding toward the bridge. The tourist backed up to let Powell cross and change was thrown at the tourist's car as he passed.

Temas says Powell later confronted the tourist, yelled obscenities and punched the man.

