'We begin our fight now': Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty
Tom Hays, Associated Press
Updated 6:27 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — The battle lines in Harvey Weinstein's criminal case grew sharper on Tuesday as the movie mogul pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York and his lawyer promised a fight.
A lawyer for Weinstein signaled he would use legal challenges to try to derail the case before it reaches trial, even as signs surfaced that prosecutors are showing their own resolve by continuing to interview potential victims.
The not guilty plea marked Weinstein's first court appearance since surrendering on May 25 after months of accusations by dozens of women alleging sexual and other misconduct.
Weinstein limped from an SUV and was escorted past a big crowd of journalists before spending a few minutes answering a series of yes and no questions from the judge asking if he understood his rights.
Photo: Richard Drew, AP
Photo: Seth Wenig, AP
More than 40 women have come forward with allegations that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them in years past.
Lysette Anthony
Anthony told The Sunday Times that in the 1980s, Harvey Weinstein undressed himself while alone in a rental home and grabbed her. She fled. Sometime later, she said Weinstein raped her inside her home and bought her a coat afterward as an apology. less
Florence Darel
Darel told PEOPLE that in the '90s, Harvey Weinstein propositioned her while his then wife, Eve Chilton, was in the adjacent room.
Dawn Dunning
Dunning told The New York Times that in 2003, Harvey Weinstein invited her to a screen test for Miramax at his Manhattan hotel room. When Dunning arrived, Weinstein said he would offer three film contracts if she had a threesome with him. less
Alice Evans
Evans wrote in The Telegraph that in 2002, Harvey Weinstein asked her to go to the hotel bathroom with him so he could fondle her.
Angie Everhart
Everhart told KLOS that in the 2000s, Harvey Weinstein appeared in her room while she was asleep and masturbated. Weinstein told her not to tell anyone.
Claire Forlani
Forlani wrote on Twitter that in the late '90s and 2000s, Harvey Weinstein had propositioned her multiple times.
Judith Godrèche
Godrèche told the New York Times that in 1996, Harvey Weinstein pressed his body against hers and tried to take off her sweater in his hotel room.
Trish Goff
Goff told the New York Times that in 2003, Harvey Weinstein fondled her legs and breasts inside a restaurant.
Eva Green
Green told Variety that sometime between 2010 and 2011, Harvey Weinstein had acted inappropriately and had to be pushed off.
Ambra Battilana
The New York Times reported on a 2015 incident in which Harvey Weinstein had grabbed Battilana's breasts and put his hands up her skirt.
Lauren Holly
Holly told the New York Times that in the late 1990s, Harvey Weinstein undressed himself and attempted to proposition her in a hotel room. She was able to flee.
Jessica Haynes
Haynes wrote on Twitter that when she was 19, Harvey Weinstein asked her to do a screen test in a bikini. She refused and lost the job.
Minka Kelly
Kelly wrote on her Instagram account that at an unspecified industry party, Harvey Weinstein promised she could live a lavish lifestyle if she would be his girlfriend.
Mia Kirshner
Kirshner wrote to the Globe and Mail that at an unspecified time, Harvey Weinstein had tried to proposition her in exchange for work.
Myleene Klass
A friend of Klass told The Sun that in 2010, Harvey Weinstein tried to offer her a sex contract at the Cannes Film Festival. Klass declined.
Sarah Ann Masse
Masse told Variety that in 2008, Harvey Weinstein hugged her while wearing just an undershirt and underwear during an interview at his home.
Natalie Mendoza
Mendoza wrote on her Facebook page that in 2002, Harvey Weinstein groped her. She told him she would punch him if he did not stop.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom
Newsom wrote in the Huffington Post that alluded to Harvey Weinstein making aggressive advances towards her at the Peninsula Hotel in Toronto, Canada.
Sarah Polley
Polley wrote in the New York Times that when she was 19, Harvey Weinstein propositioned her, promising she would have a successful career if she had a "close relationship" with him.
Melissa Sagemiller
Sagemiller told the Huffington Post that multiple times during production of the 2000 film "Get Over It," Harvey Weinstein propositioned her.
Léa Seydoux
Seydoux told The Guardian that in 2012, Harvey Weinstein jumped on top of her and repeatedly tried to kiss her.
Lauren Sivan
Actor and TV journalist Lauren Sivan told Megyn Kelly
that Harvey Weinstein blocked her exit and exposed himself while she was touring the downstairs of a restaurant in New York City.
Tara Subkoff
Tara Subkoff told Variety
that Weinstein sexually harassed her while attending a 1990s premiere after party for one of her movies.
Zoe Brock
Brock (left) wrote in a blog post on Medium that in 1997, Harvey Weinstein took off his clothes and chased her into his hotel bathroom.
Lina Esco
Esco told the Washington Post that in 2010, Harvey Weinstein repeatedly pressed her for a kiss during a dinner.
Lena Headey
Heady said on Twitter that in 2005, Harvey Weinstein had made some sort of "suggestive" comment or gesture toward her at the Venice Film Festival. Years later, Weinstein tried to direct her toward his hotel room. After rejecting him, she said he grabbed his arm and ordered her not to report the incident to anyone. less
Marisa Coughlan
Coughlan told The Hollywood Reporter that in 1999, Harvey Weinstein asked her to be his "special friend" and give each other massages.
Amber Anderson
Anderson wrote on her Instagram page that in 2013, Harvey Weinstein propositioned her for a "personal relationship" in exchange for help with her career. He also tried to put her on his lap.
Larissa Gomes
Gomes told the L.A. Times that in 2000, Harvey Weinstein asked her to lay on his bed with him and her shirt off. He then followed her into a bathroom and began rubbing her shoulders, slowly trying to fondle her chest. less
Lupita Nyong'o
Nyong'o wrote an essay in The New York Times that in 2011, Harvey Weinstein invited her into his bedroom, propositioned her for a massage and began taking off his pants.
Sean Young
Young told the "Dudley and Bob With Matt Show Daily Podcast" that in 1992, Harvey Weinstein exposed himself to her on the set of the film "Love Crimes."
Heather Kerr
Kerr (right) said that in 1989, Harvey Weinstein exposed himself to her and forced her to touch his genitals.
Brit Marling
Marling wrote an essay in The Atlantic that in 2014, Harvey Weinstein asked her to shower with him. She left the room.
Connie Nielsen
Nielsen said in a guest column for Variety that in 2005, Harvey Weinstein put his hand on her thigh at the premiere of the film "The Great Raid."
Harvey Weinstein, left, arrives with his lawyer Benjamin Brahman for his arraignment at Manhattan's Criminal Court, Tuesday June 5, 2018, in New York. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women. less
Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP
Harvey Weinstein arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan's Criminal Court, Tuesday June 5, 2018, in New York. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women. less
Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP
Harvey Weinstein, second left, accompanied by his attorney Benjamin Brafman, third left, arrives for his appearance in Supreme Court, in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women. less
Photo: Richard Drew, AP
Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women. less
Photo: Seth Wenig, AP
Harvey Weinstein, left, arrives with his lawyer Benjamin Brahman for his arraignment at Manhattan's Criminal Court, Tuesday June 5, 2018, in New York. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women. less
Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP
Harvey Weinstein, left, and his attorney Benjamin Brafman arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women. less
Photo: Seth Wenig, AP
Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women. less
Photo: Seth Wenig, AP
He didn't stop to speak with journalists or respond to shouted questions and was back in his waiting SUV in just 40 minutes. His attorney, Ben Brafman, told reporters the case was "eminently defensible" based on what they have learned so far about the evidence.
"I think today is the first day of this process. We begin our fight now," he said, adding his defense would include trying to force prosecutors to drop the case. "If we are successful, there may not be a trial."
A grand jury indicted Weinstein last week on charges involving two women.
One of the alleged victims in the criminal case, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004.
The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual assaults unless they come forward publicly.
The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, with Brafman challenging the credibility of his alleged victims. The lawyer has said the unidentified woman who accused Weinstein of rape had a decade-long, consensual sexual relationship with him that continued after the alleged 2013 attack.
"As terrible as the crime of rape is, it is equally reprehensible to be falsely accused," Brafman said.
Prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office reportedly met privately with another woman on Monday after she and two other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Weinstein.
According to the suit, Melissa Thompson had a 2011 business meeting that ended with Weinstein holding her down and raping her in a Manhattan hotel room. Through her law firm, Thompson said she was comfortable with being named publicly.
In court, Brafman seized on the report about the meeting as further proof that his client was the victim of unsubstantiated claims and other prejudicial information he says is being leaked by authorities. Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi told the judge that the information wasn't leaked by her office.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has said it was predictable that Weinstein's camp would attack the integrity of the women and the legal system.
Vance, a Democrat, came under public pressure from women's groups to prosecute Weinstein after declining to do so in 2015, when an Italian model went to police to say Weinstein had groped her during a meeting.
Police set up a sting in which the woman recorded herself confronting Weinstein and him apologizing for his conduct. But Vance decided there was not enough evidence to bring charges.
Weinstein is out on $1 million bail. A judge ordered the two sides back in court in late September.
___
Associated Press writer Larry Neumeister contributed to this report.
___
This item has been corrected to fix Brafman's quote to "eminently defensible," instead of "imminently defensible."