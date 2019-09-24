Harvard law professor: Throw out lawsuit by Epstein accuser

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz has asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit accusing him of lying about having sex with a woman who claims Jeffrey Epstein enslaved her and trafficked her to rich and powerful friends.

Dershowitz's attorneys argued Tuesday that a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre should be barred under the statute of limitations. Dershowitz has denied Giuffre's claims for years.

Giuffre has said in court filings that Epstein made her his teenage "love slave" and also forced her to have sex with Dershowitz a half-dozen times.

Epstein killed himself last month in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sex crimes unless they give their consent.