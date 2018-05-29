Hartford police honor 3 who came to aid of wounded officer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford's police are honoring three people who helped save the life of an officer after she was attacked and critically wounded while responding to a landlord-tenant dispute.

Police Chief David Rosado on Tuesday presented the department's Distinguished Citizens Award to Marvin Dixon and Jose Casanova, two maintenance workers at the apartment building and Jacqueline Marciano, the building's assistant superintendent.

Police say Dixon and Casanova pulled the attacker off Officer Jill Kidik as she was being stabbed in the neck on May 17, while Marciano called police and provided first aid.

Kidik survived despite suffering lacerations to her jugular vein and trachea.

The suspect, 39-year-old Chevoughn Augustin, of Hartford, is in custody on $2 million bail and is due back in court June 5 on charges including attempted murder.