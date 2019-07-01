Hartford man gets 11 years for sex trafficking teens

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for sex trafficking two teenage girls.

The U.S. attorney for Connecticut in a statement Monday says 22-year-old Hiran Sanchez was also sentenced to 10 years of probation and ordered to pay the victims nearly $4,000 each in restitution.

Prosecutors say the Hartford man trafficked one victim when she was 15 years old in the summer of 2016, and trafficked a 16-year-old girl in April and May of 2017.

He advertised the victims online and transported them to Hartford-area hotels to meet with clients and engaged in prostitution. Sanchez kept all the money.

Sanchez has been detained since his arrest in January 2018. He pleaded guilty last January.