Happy Jack man arrested after traffic stop in woman's death

HAPPY JACK, Ariz. (AP) — A Happy Jack man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found concealed in the forest.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says Patrick Nagel was arrested Thursday following a traffic stop. He's being held on suspicion of murder, assault and other charges.

The sheriff's office says the 62-year-old told authorities he repeatedly struck Tika Young while she was in bed and then dumped her body in the Blue Ridge area.

Sheriff's Lt. Gerrit Boeck says authorities received a 911 call Saturday saying part of a leg had been spotted sticking out a pile of forest debris near Happy Jack.

Boeck says Nagel and the 37-year-old Young had been roommates.

Nagel has been appointed a public defender, but the office says it hasn't received any paperwork on him yet.