Handyman denies charges in explosion that destroyed rowhome

DENVER (AP) — A handyman accused of intentionally causing an explosion that leveled a brick rowhome in Denver, injuring nine people, including himself, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree arson and attempted first-degree murder.

KUSA-TV reports 56-year-old Todd Perkins on Monday denied charges stemming from the Aug. 14, 2018, blast near downtown Denver.

Investigators say Perkins sparked the explosion after breaking into one of the apartments, pouring gasoline in several places and using a wrench to release natural gas from lines leading to a stove. He reportedly was involved in an argument with tenants before the blast.

Pieces of wood were thrown like sticks, and bricks were spilled on the ground in front of the one-story building.

Public defender Sonja Prins did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

