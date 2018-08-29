Hacker of celebrity photos gets 8 months in prison

George Garofano, right, of North Branford, keeps his eyes down as he walks into Federal Court in Bridgeport, Conn. for sentencing in the high profile nude photo hacking case dubbed "Celebgate" on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Nude photos of well known female celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, and U.S. soccer player Hope Solo were stolen from personal accounts and posted online in 2014. less George Garofano, right, of North Branford, keeps his eyes down as he walks into Federal Court in Bridgeport, Conn. for sentencing in the high profile nude photo hacking case dubbed "Celebgate" on Wednesday, ... more Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media

FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A Connecticut man was sentenced for hacking into more than 250 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people. George Garofano, of North Branford, was one of four men arrested in the 2014 hacking scandal that led to private photos of Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and others being made public. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 29, in federal court in Bridgeport. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A Connecticut man was sentenced for hacking into more than 250 iCloud accounts of Hollywood ... more Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Photo: Brian A. Pounds, Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Hacker of celebrity photos gets 8 months in prison 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who hacked into more than 200 iCloud accounts of Hollywood stars and other people has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

George Garofano was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bridgeport. After prison, he must serve three years of supervised release and perform 60 hours of community service.

The North Branford man was one of four men arrested in the 2014 hacking scandal that led to private photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and others being made public.

Authorities say the hackers used a phishing scheme that sent emails appearing to be from Apple security accounts that asked for usernames and passwords.

Garofano pleaded guilty in April and asked for leniency, saying he faces a lifetime loss of rights because of the felony conviction.