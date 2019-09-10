Gymnastics coach gets 4 years in prison for sex abuse

NEW CITY, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York gymnastics coast accused of sexually abusing young girls has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Joseph Lewin was sentenced in a Rockland County courtroom on Monday after pleading guilty to one count of felony sex abuse.

Prosecutors say the 68-year-old Lewin had illegal sexual contact with at least seven girls under age 13 between 2007 and 2014. The girls were students at gyms where Lewin worked.

During his sentencing, Lewin told the court he was "extremely sorry."