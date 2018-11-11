Gunman who killed 12 died from self-inflicted gunshot

A bouquet of flowers, left by mourners, lays near the site of Wednesday's mass shooting, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Investigators continue to work to figure out why an ex-Marine opened fire Wednesday evening inside a Southern California country music bar, killing multiple people. less A bouquet of flowers, left by mourners, lays near the site of Wednesday's mass shooting, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Investigators continue to work to figure out why an ex-Marine opened fire ... more Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian, left, embraces chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (RRT) as they pray near the site of Wednesday's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday Nov. 9, 2018. Investigators continue to work to figure out why an ex-Marine opened fire Wednesday evening inside a Southern California country music bar, killing multiple people. less Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian, left, embraces chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (RRT) as they pray near the site of Wednesday's mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., ... more Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP

Police block the entrance to the parking lot leading to the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people. Terrified patrons hurled barstools through windows to escape or threw their bodies protectively on top of friends as a Marine combat veteran killed multiple people at a country music bar in an attack that added Thousand Oaks to the tragic roster of American cities traumatized by mass shootings. less Police block the entrance to the parking lot leading to the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing ... more Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP

FBI investigators join law enforcement as they work near the scene of Wednesday's shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Investigators continue to work to figure out why an ex-Marine opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people. less FBI investigators join law enforcement as they work near the scene of Wednesday's shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Investigators continue to work to figure out why an ex-Marine opened ... more Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP

People gather outside the Rivalry Roasters coffee shop for a vigil for Sean Adler Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Simi Valley, Calif. Adler was killed in Wednesday night's shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. less People gather outside the Rivalry Roasters coffee shop for a vigil for Sean Adler Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Simi Valley, Calif. Adler was killed in Wednesday night's shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP

People gather to pray for the victims of the mass shooting during a candlelight vigil in Thousand Oaks , Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people. less People gather to pray for the victims of the mass shooting during a candlelight vigil in Thousand Oaks , Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, ... more Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP

A picture of Noel Sparks is seen during a candlelight vigil in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people. A picture of Noel Sparks is seen during a candlelight vigil in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people. Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP

Thousand Oaks residents await to claim their vehicles as FBI agents verify vehicle registrations of autos parked in the lot of the Borderline Bar & Grill bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The gunman who killed 12 people at the country music bar in Southern California went on social media during the attack and posted about his mental state and whether people would believe he was sane, a law enforcement official said Friday. less Thousand Oaks residents await to claim their vehicles as FBI agents verify vehicle registrations of autos parked in the lot of the Borderline Bar & Grill bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The ... more Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP

People hug as they arrive to recover their vehicles parked in the parking lot the Borderline Bar & Grill bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The gunman who killed 12 people at the country music bar in Southern California went on social media during the attack and posted about his mental state and whether people would believe he was sane, a law enforcement official said Friday. less People hug as they arrive to recover their vehicles parked in the parking lot the Borderline Bar & Grill bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The gunman who killed 12 people at the country music ... more Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP

A flag is seen partially wrapped up in its pole due to heavy winds, outside the home of the ex-Marine Ian David Long, who killed 12 people at a country music bar Wednesday, in Newbury Park, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Wildfire smoke fills the sky in the background. less A flag is seen partially wrapped up in its pole due to heavy winds, outside the home of the ex-Marine Ian David Long, who killed 12 people at a country music bar Wednesday, in Newbury Park, Calif., Friday, Nov. ... more Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP

















THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — An autopsy has found the gunman who killed 12 at a Southern California bar died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police say Ian David Long, a 28-year-old ex-Marine machine-gunner, shot and killed 11 people at the Borderline Bar and Grill along with a police officer who responded just before midnight Wednesday.

Police said the officer exchanged gunfire with Long, who was found dead at the scene.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Saturday that an autopsy showed Long fatally shot himself.

Investigators say that based on time stamps, Long posted to Instagram during the attack. The post involved his mental state and whether people would believe here was sane.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive.