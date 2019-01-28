Guilty plea entered by man accused in 2015 fatal shooting

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty for a fatal 2015 shooting outside a party.

Marquitte L. West of Aurora was set for a jury trial this week in Kane County Circuit Court. However, he pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Derrick Page of Plainfield.

The 26-year-old West was accused of shooting Page in the head during a fight outside a party in September 2015. West faced 20 to 60 years if convicted of first-degree murder, plus another 25 years in prison if jurors determined he fired the shot that killed Page.

Under state law, West must serve 100 percent of his prison term. He gets credit for the nearly 35 months he was held in Kane County Jail.