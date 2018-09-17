Guatemala govt bars anti-graft chief, defying court ruling

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan government officials say they will defy a ruling by the country's top court and block the return of the man leading a U.N.-backed anti-corruption commission.

Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart says that commission chief Ivan Velasquez of Colombia won't be allowed to return to Guatemala. Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel and Attorney General Luis Donado joined him at Monday's announcement.

The Constitutional Court had ruled against President Jimmy Morales' effort to keep Velasquez out and made clear its unanimous decision late Sunday could not be appealed.

Morales announced in late August that he would not renew the mandate of the commission, whose corruption probes have helped put former presidents and other officials behind bars. Morales too is under investigation.