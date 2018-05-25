Groups offer $500 for conviction in shooting that hurt dog

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A rescued dog had been found shot several times in Mississippi and animal protection groups will reward $500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

In Defense of Animals and Second Chances Animal Rescue tells news outlets Claire was found April 30 in Pontotoc County with gunshot wounds to her face and one leg. The stray mixed-breed Lab's leg had to be amputated, but she was running and playing outside during a news conference the groups held Thursday.

Doll Stanley with In Defense of Animals says aggravated animal cruelty should be a felony in Mississippi instead of a misdemeanor. County Sheriff Leo Mask says his office has animal control officers who can respond to issues with dogs.

A family in Massachusetts has agreed to adopt Claire.