Great-Grandmother, boy killed; 2 others dead in Alabama city

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police in an Alabama city say they're investigating the deaths of four people, including the killing of a 7-year-old boy and his great-grandmother.

Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson told news outlets Saturday that 74-year-old Marie Kitchens Martin and 7-year-old Colton Ryan Lee were found dead Friday at Martin's home. A person questioned in the slaying is being held in jail on unrelated, outstanding warrants.

While police investigated the double homicide, a neighbor alerted officers to a house and said the homeowner hadn't been seen for days. Police found 65-year-old Martha Reliford dead inside. Peterson says she had medical problems.

Police say James Michael Baker was found dead in a ditch. He'd been reported missing and police say his death appears to be natural, though they're not ruling out foul play.