Great Falls man sentenced for overdose deaths of wife, baby

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Great Falls man who pleaded no contest to two counts of negligent homicide for obtaining the meth that killed his pregnant wife and their prematurely born child has been sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections.

The Great Falls Tribune reports District Judge John Kutzman reluctantly accepted the plea agreement, but not before calling 26-year-old Devin Michael Olson "a weak, immature failure as an adult."

The sentence Olson received Tuesday could mean placement in prison, a treatment program or probation. Olson was given credit for the year he has served in jail since charges were filed last June.

Kayla Olson died shortly after giving birth on Jan. 13, 2018. Their daughter was flown to Seattle Children's Hospital where she died five days later, according to Kayla Olson's obituary.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com