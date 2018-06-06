Grand jury indicts 3 in 2017 Anchorage parking lot homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A state grand jury has indicted three people, including a suspect at large, in the death of a man outside an Anchorage hotel.

Anchorage police are seeking 32-year-old Nicole Diaz on murder and robbery charges in the death of 32-year-old Craig Berumen outside the Executive Suites hotel on Spenard Road.

Twenty-two-year-old Chaz Shanigan is charged with first-degree murder and 25-year-old Devontay Gordon is charged with second-degree murder in the case. Both are in Alaska prisons.

Police on March 8, 2017, received a 911 call from someone asking for help. Officers found Berumen dead in the hotel parking lot.

Police call the death a "targeted drug-related crime."

Diaz is 5-feet-1 (155 centimeters), 100 pounds (45 kilograms), with brown hair and hazel eyes. She's also wanted on a felony failure-to-appear warrant.