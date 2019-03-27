Grand jury in Russia probe is 'continuing robustly'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a grand jury that was involved in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is "continuing robustly."

David Goodhand made the revelation Wednesday during a court hearing over whether court filings in the Mueller probe should be unsealed.

Mueller officially completed his investigation when he turned over his report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday. But he referred some matters he discovered to U.S. attorney's offices.

Mueller found no evidence President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Wednesday's court hearing was related to a company owned by an unidentified foreign government that has refused to turn over information demanded by Mueller's investigators.

The case is now being handled by prosecutors in Washington.