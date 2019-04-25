Grand Island police investigating fatal shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Grand Island police are investigating a fatal shooting.

The department said Thursday in a news release that officers sent around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to check a disturbance call in northeast Grand Island found a 32-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police say he died around 11:45 p.m. at a local hospital. His name hasn't been released.

No arrests have been reported.