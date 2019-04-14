Glendale road rage shooting leaves 1 man dead, another hurt

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead and another injured after a road rage incident in Glendale.

Glendale police say they received a call about a violent incident around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

They found a vehicle that had crashed into a wall outside of a gas station with two 18-year-old victims inside and both appeared to have been shot.

Police identified the driver as Alexander John Pettygrove of Phoenix, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

They say the other man is hospitalized is expected to recover.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation involving occupants of the two cars before the shooting.

They say an SUV pulled up beside Pettygrove's sedan at an intersection and words were exchanged before shots were fired.

Police are still looking for the shooter.