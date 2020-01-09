Glendale man gets death sentence in estranged wife's murder

PHOENIX (AP) — A Glendale man convicted of fatally shooting his estranged wife in 2014 has been given the death sentence.

Maricopa County prosecutors announced Thursday that 63-year-old Edward Littleton McCauley was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder two months ago.

Police say McCauley told investigators after the November 2014 shooting that he staked out his estranged wife’s home in Glendale and killed her after he unsuccessfully tried to follow her boyfriend after he left the house.

They say 45-year-old Dawn McCauley was found in the cab of her truck that was parked in front of her home by officers who responded to a shots-fired call.

Prosecutors say Edward McCauley stood outside the car’s passenger side door and emptied the gun into the victim, firing eight rounds before fleeing the scene in a rental car.

He was arrested the following evening at a restaurant.

A journal later found by detectives at Edward’s McCauley’s residence expressed hatred for his estranged wife and indicated he had planned for a month to kill her, authorities said.

According to court records, Dawn McCauley’s relatives said she feared her husband and considered getting an order of protection against him but didn’t because she believed he would still be able to find her.