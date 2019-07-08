Girlfriend of Georgia man accused of murder reported missing

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — The girlfriend of a Georgia fugitive in a hit-and-run death is now herself reported missing.

The Newtown County Sheriff's Office told news outlets Kendra Browning was reported missing on Saturday. They believe she left willingly with her boyfriend Joshua Anderson.

Deputy Michael Gregg says Anderson has been wanted since Thursday. He's accused of running over 20-year-old Kevin Marshall. Bystanders broke up a fight between Anderson and Marshall at Browning's home. Anderson then allegedly got into his truck, ran him over and fled. Marshall died at the scene.

Marshall's mother says her son was developmentally disabled, with the mental capacity of a 13-year-old.

WAGA-TV says investigators located the truck Saturday not too far from the scene.

It is unclear if Browning knows Anderson is wanted on a murder charge.