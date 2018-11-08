Girl dies of suspected abuse after weeklong hospitalization

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — A 3-year-old southwest Kansas girl has died of suspected abuse after she was hospitalized for more than a week.

KSN-TV reports that Liberal police say the child died Wednesday. Liberal police Capt. Robert Rogers said in a news release that officers were on Oct. 28 to Southwest Medical Center for a report of child abuse. Family members had brought the girl to the emergency room.

The release says the child's condition worsened while at the Liberal hospital, and she was flown to a Wichita hospital. The release says her injuries appeared to be "intentional" and that other possible signs of abuse also were discovered.

The girl's 20-year-old mother has been arrested.

Information from: KSNW-TV.