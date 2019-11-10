Girl, 14, charged in beating death of animal rescuer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the beating death of a well-known animal rescuer in his northeast Philadelphia home.

Court documents indicate that the teenager is also charged with robbery, evidence-tampering and other counts in the Nov. 4 death of 59-year-old Albert Chernoff in Rhawnhurst.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Chernoff was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found partially tied to a bed with a head wound and slashing injuries on his chest.

Chernoff, a longtime city employee, went by the nickname of "Alley Cat" and used that name for his one-man cat-rescue operation which was featured on the NATGeoTV reality show Rescue Ink.

The Defender Association of Philadelphia, listed in court documents as representing the teen, couldn't be reached Sunday.